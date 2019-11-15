COVID-19 front-liner to undergo isolation cycle

Health workers in the frontline fighting COVID-19 will continue to go through a cycle of isolation.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says this continues for those serving the remaining four patients of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr. Waqainabete also says others who were serving patients who have recovered are also taking similar precautionary measures.

“They have isolated so the same thing. Fourteen days then we test them and they go again into home isolation for another fourteen days, similar to what we do with others, and when they finish all their time of isolation then they can come back into the frontline and the next set then actually goes into isolation.”

Fiji currently has four remaining active cases of COVID-19.