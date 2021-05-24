Home

COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 16, 2021 4:36 pm

Women and girls must be at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery decisions and be included in discussions that will help address gender inequality.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the pandemic has derailed efforts to address gender-based inequality.

Akbar however adds that this is an opportunity for stakeholders to build a system that is capable of delivering gender equality and processes including gender responsive laws and policies.

“Our efforts from 2021 to 2026 will be focused on three strategic priority areas and these include ending violence against women and girls, promote women’s economic empowerment and improving protection preparedness and resilience to disasters for women and girls.”

The Minister adds that it is time to turn policies into transformative actions at the ground level.

Akbar made these remarks while participating at the 4th Pacific Women Leaders’ Meeting on Gender Response on COVID-19.

