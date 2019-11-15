COVID-19 crackdown in NSW means police can force people to self-isolate

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned police will force people who do not comply with Australia’s new coronavirus self-isolation guidelines to stay home.

As of Sunday, there are 134 confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said anyone returning to Australia from overseas would be required to self isolate for two weeks.

The policy came into effect at midnight, and this morning, Ms Berejiklian confirmed police would target anyone flouting the crackdown.

Ms Berejiklian also encouraged people to let authorities know if they saw others refusing to self isolate.