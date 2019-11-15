Home

COVID-19 containment critical: PM

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 23, 2020 6:34 am

Containment is critical with Fiji now registering two COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says with the first case confirmed on Thursday last week, containment measures were implemented swiftly which led to the restricted access of Lautoka City.

Lautoka is on lockdown from the Queens Road at Matawalu Junction to Feeder Road at Vakabuli Junction to the Queens Road at Natalau Junction.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama maintains there are no exceptions to this rule with security forces tasked to ensure the lockdown boundaries are adhered to.

“This first locally transmitted case reinforces the need for the current confinement measures to remain in place. We have learnt lessons from other countries that did not heed to the strongest possible containment measures early. Fiji will not make those same mistakes.”

The Prime Minister also explains that as part of the Health Officials contact tracing and given that the first COVID-19 patient is a flight attendant, a number of passengers that travelled on the three flights the man worked on have been stopped from leaving Fiji and directed to self-quarantine.

“We even stopped foreign nationals who may have been in direct contact with our first COVID-19 patient from boarding any flights given that they could pose a threat to other travelers and members of our airport staff and flight crews. Instead, they must remain in Fiji under strict self-quarantine for the 14 day period after which they will be allowed to return home.”

Meanwhile, 95 percent of Fiji Airways international flights have now been suspended with the government now talking to foreign embassies on organizing one off repatriation flights only for New Zealand, Australia, USA, Japan and Hong Kong.

