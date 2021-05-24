Home

COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 10, 2021 12:50 pm
Waivou village, Rewa

The COVID-19 lockdown in Waivou village, Rewa has seen many people choosing a healthier lifestyle and depending on their farm for their livelihood.

After recording positive cases in April, Turaga ni Koro Josefa Navusolo says movement restrictions were put in place and families even got to spend more time together.

Navusolo says the restrictions have also limited the unnecessary movement of youth into Nausori town.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a really good time for most families in Waivou. The curfew began at 6 in the evening and that’s when most families have their devotion. There was more family time when compared to pre-covid where most family members were hardly at home before 6. I can also see families spending their time on plantations. It is a massive change. There was a lot of house maintenance, extensions because everyone was in the village as most places were closed due to the virus.

Navusolo says villagers have also learnt to keep their homes COVID safe and practice personal hygiene.

The village recorded several cases linked to a garment factory outbreak and the last few villagers are in the final days of isolation.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.