Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 13, 2021 8:53 am
The Beqa Island

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the island of Beqa has increased to 48 after 37 positive patients were identified in Dakuni village.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 11 more cases have been diagnosed in Dakuibeqa village in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Dr Fong says three positive cases from the island have been transferred to CWM Hospital including a 70-year-old patient with severe COVID-19 disease.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary adds that health teams are providing education and awareness session on the island to boost the acceptance of testing.

Movement restrictions remain in force for the whole island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.