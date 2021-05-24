COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the island of Beqa has increased to 48 after 37 positive patients were identified in Dakuni village.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 11 more cases have been diagnosed in Dakuibeqa village in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Dr Fong says three positive cases from the island have been transferred to CWM Hospital including a 70-year-old patient with severe COVID-19 disease.

The Permanent Secretary adds that health teams are providing education and awareness session on the island to boost the acceptance of testing.

Movement restrictions remain in force for the whole island.

