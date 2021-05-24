COVID-19 battle not over yet, villagers warned

No confirmed case of COVID-19 in parts of the Rewa province for the past few weeks will not mean letting guards down for villagers of Vunisei.

Village Headman Leone Nikotima says some villagers have started to go back to their normal life, despite repeated warnings that the virus is still in our midst.

He says villagers have been warned that they are still not out of the woods.

“The virus is still around. Now, some villagers are engaging themselves in activities that are against the COVID-safe protocols. Now, all I can say – I have done my part, if they are caught by Police, then it’s their problem.”

Nikotimo says life can go back to normal at the community level if people take heed of preventative measures, one of which is to get vaccinated.

“I have been urging the villagers to get vaccinated, especially the elderly. A majority of villagers have received their first dose. However, some villagers refuse to get both the jab.”

He also highlighted that Fiji must learn from other countries that witnessed a decline in the number of cases, but there was a resurgence a few weeks later.