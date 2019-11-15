COVID-19 affects SCC projects

Major capital projects by the Suva City Council will be postponed given the economic impact of COVID-19.

Special Administrator’s Board Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says this is part of measures discussed by the Suva City Council as they are also facing challenges.

Tikoduadua says as an essential service serving the largest population in the country, they are trying as much as possible to maximize on whatever revenue they are getting.

He says the council has also suggested their staff to make use of their leave.

“In a way that helps us that all the leave are utilized and that is one of the measures and two is we are looking at the essential part of the function that we continue to operate and the ones that we will have to review because we don’t know how long this will go for.”

Tikoduadua confirmed their main revenue which comes from ratepayers paying city rates continues to be affected especially during this trying times.

The SCC is willing to assist rate payers by lowering payments.

















