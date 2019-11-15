COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations

The Fiji National Provident Fund says the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the operation of some of its hotels around the country.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the pandemic affects all the industries and is much worse than a financial crisis as it affects all industries.

However, Koroi says the Fund is hoping to take advantage of the current situation to make some upgrade to some of its properties.

“Most of our tourist hotels are either on close-down or very minimal opening. We’re working with them in terms their plan. We will be upgrading some of them during this period of closure just to make sure that we are ready when tourism hits again.”

Koroi says they’re working with government to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

