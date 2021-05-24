COVID-19 affects cancer patients 

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected cancer patients as some of the treatments were put on hold.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital General Surgeon, Dr Ilaitia Delasau says unfortunately some patients might see changes in their breasts as they’ve been waiting for treatment for the past five months.

Dr Delasau says patients diagnosed with breast cancer feared contracting COVID-19 and decided not to visit the hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

The General Surgeon says the longer the patients wait, the more harmful effect the diseases will have on them.

“So there is no doubt that some patients that have been waiting during the last five months can see some changes in their breasts. Things will start to grow and there will be an impact. Unfortunately, these are the costs that we have to pay because of the COVID-19.”

Dr Delasau says they are getting back on the clinics and are operating on cancer patients.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard