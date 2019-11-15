Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Stranded Nationals to apply for expression of Interest|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|Around 40 tests conducted per day: Dr Waqainabete|FNPF to release finer details soon|COVID-19 poses heightened risks for Fiji's economy says World Bank|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 4:50 pm
Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil [File Photo]

In light of COVID-19, the Consumer Council is urging Fijians to opt for cashless payment methods.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this is to stop the spread of COVID-19 as money that has exchanged hands several times while in circulation may not be the best option at this time.

Shandil says consumers should also be vigilant while shopping and keep an eye out for traders indulging in unscrupulous practices.

Article continues after advertisement

“I also want to let the traders know, be cautious the Consumer Council is very clearly monitoring the market. We are always out there making sure that the best is provided for consumers. ”

The Council will be making regular checks on traders found engaged in such unfair trade practices.

Shandil says consumers should also exercise their rights under the law and inform the offending retailers that such practices are illegal.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.