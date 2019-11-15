Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods

In light of COVID-19, the Consumer Council is urging Fijians to opt for cashless payment methods.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this is to stop the spread of COVID-19 as money that has exchanged hands several times while in circulation may not be the best option at this time.

Shandil says consumers should also be vigilant while shopping and keep an eye out for traders indulging in unscrupulous practices.

Article continues after advertisement

“I also want to let the traders know, be cautious the Consumer Council is very clearly monitoring the market. We are always out there making sure that the best is provided for consumers. ”

The Council will be making regular checks on traders found engaged in such unfair trade practices.

Shandil says consumers should also exercise their rights under the law and inform the offending retailers that such practices are illegal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19