Council urges consumers to be vigilant

The Consumer Council is reiterating that customers should be vigilant and not fall prey to unscrupulous trade practices.

This as some retailers may be taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to deceive them and profiteer.

Council says they received a tip-off that a prominent businessman was taking orders for a COVID-19 test kits.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says based on that they have sought clarification from the health ministry.

“To date there is no cure, and no development of such kits that consumers can use at home to detect COVID-19 should they have it.”

Council says consumers must remember that unverified products pose a serious health risk to them and the whole nation.

Shandil says it is crucial for consumers to save the money for future use as the clouds of uncertainty looms during this challenging time.