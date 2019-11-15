Home

RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|
Council urges consumers to be vigilant

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:14 am
Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council is reiterating that customers should be vigilant and not fall prey to unscrupulous trade practices.

This as some retailers may be taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to deceive them and profiteer.

Council says they received a tip-off that a prominent businessman was taking orders for a COVID-19 test kits.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says based on that they have sought clarification from the health ministry.

“To date there is no cure, and no development of such kits that consumers can use at home to detect COVID-19 should they have it.”

Council says consumers must remember that unverified products pose a serious health risk to them and the whole nation.

Shandil says it is crucial for consumers to save the money for future use as the clouds of uncertainty looms during this challenging time.

