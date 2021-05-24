Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 12:40 pm
Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan during the Rapid Diagnostic Testing at the Suva Civic Centre [Photo: Supplied]

Council is more than happy to provide facilities to the Ministry of Health to boost their containment efforts.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they are supporting the Ministry reduce the widespread transmission in the Lami-Nausori containment area.

The Suva Civic Centre is being used for Rapid Diagnostic Testing today for those above the age of 40 who may possibly test positive.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says they support this initiative which gives results in just 20 minutes.

“We need to send out a very strong message for people in Suva. The facilities are there so please take advantage of it. Its in a safe place and you are given the opportunity to come out in your own bubble, which is much safer compared to other centers”.


[Photos: Supplied]

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says if someone tests positive, they are counselled and shown a clear pathway.

“We are trying to find people who are the risk of severe disease and have high chances of dying from COVID-19. This is people over the age of 50 and those with high blood pressure and diabetes”.

The public is reminded to practice COVID-19 safe measures when using the Suva Civic Centre drive-through, particularly, the wearing of a mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.