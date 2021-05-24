Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission

Council is more than happy to provide facilities to the Ministry of Health to boost their containment efforts.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they are supporting the Ministry reduce the widespread transmission in the Lami-Nausori containment area.

The Suva Civic Centre is being used for Rapid Diagnostic Testing today for those above the age of 40 who may possibly test positive.

Tikoduadua says they support this initiative which gives results in just 20 minutes.

“We need to send out a very strong message for people in Suva. The facilities are there so please take advantage of it. Its in a safe place and you are given the opportunity to come out in your own bubble, which is much safer compared to other centers”.



Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan says if someone tests positive, they are counselled and shown a clear pathway.

“We are trying to find people who are the risk of severe disease and have high chances of dying from COVID-19. This is people over the age of 50 and those with high blood pressure and diabetes”.

The public is reminded to practice COVID-19 safe measures when using the Suva Civic Centre drive-through, particularly, the wearing of a mask that adequately covers the nose and mouth.

