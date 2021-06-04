Council helps Fijians restructure debt

The Consumer Council has assisted 108 Fijians restructure debt with their financial institutions and hire purchase companies since last March.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says they are assisting consumers facing financial difficulties in managing their debt through financial advice or debt restructure by liaising with financial institutions and hire purchase companies.

Shandil says they understand that household finance and debt are personal subjects, making consumers reluctant to discuss these with third parties.

However, the council is reassuring Fijians that such cases are kept confidential.

The council has thanked the financial institutions and hire purchase companies who have already assisted Fijians through debt restructure on their own accord.

She says while financial institutions are not mandated to provide debt restructure to each and every consumer, the council will liaise with them to have requests considered on a case-by-case basis.