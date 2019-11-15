Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand

The Ministry of Health has announced 85 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in New Zealand.

This is 76 new confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Thirty-seven people have recovered from the infection.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight people are in hospital. Six are in a stable condition, two are in a less stable condition, one of whom is in intensive care.

The latest information was released by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Friday, the second day of New Zealand’s nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown came into effect on Wednesday night in an effort to limit people’s exposure to the respiratory illness which has infected more than 525,000 people worldwide and killed 24,000.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19