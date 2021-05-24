Coral Coast Villages on high alert

Villages along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka are on high alert, strictly following COVID-safe practices, should the containment zone border in the Central Division be lifted.

Vatukarasa Village Headman, Ifereimi Navovo says most roadside vendors in villages along the area will be exposed if borders are open however, they’ve been reminded to continue practicing good hygiene to avoid the risk of contracting the virus.

Vatukarasa village in Nadroga is a honey pot for most commuters who travel along the Queen’s highway for boiled corn…..the scenario might change, should the Wainadoi border be lifted.

“The roadside sellers are strictly following COVID safe protocols. I always remind them daily to be extra careful when dealing with customers. Now, with talks underway to lift the border, we will tighten our security measures especially for those who will be traveling from the Central Division.”

The Roko Tui Nadroga Seru Ratukalou says they are upping the ante – reminding Village Heads in the Province to maintain their community restrictions, even though most of the targeted population in the area are vaccinated.

“We again request Turaga ni Koro and Mata ni Tikina, we have been given our guidelines in regards to this and we hope that our villagers are notified of the laws that we have now in terms of breaching COVID-19 protocols.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the lifting of the borders will be done strategically

“Any adjustments to this containment zone will depend on the number of vaccines provided to our communities, in addition to vaccination coverage for specific locations.”

However, Dr Fong says cases continue to increase in the West and the Ministry will strategically review its current restrictions for the benefit of Fijians in Viti Levu.

