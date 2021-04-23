Home

COVID-19
Coordinated effort comes to light

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 4, 2021 6:40 am

Government was working closely with numerous groups during the Suva-Nausori lockdown to ensure rations were delivered to those who needed it.

It has come to light that one Non-Government Organization, DIVA for Equality, had written directly to the Ministries requesting help for people who were in dire need for food.

There was a coordinated effort, which saw food packs distributed.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says with supermarkets and shops opening from yesterday, the food pack assistance is no longer in place.

Later today, the Ministry of Economy is expected to announce the exact details of the deliveries that were made and any future plans for distribution.

This is after thousands of food packs were distributed throughout the Suva-Nausori Lockdown Zone and were purchased directly by government.

