Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 3:03 pm

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong admitted controlling large crowds during funeral gatherings has become difficult.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Fong says the Ministry understands that people are grieving the loss of a loved one however, they need to practice COVID-19 safe measures.

He says Fiji is not out of the woods yet even with a significant number of citizens fully vaccinated, as the virus will not be wiped out completely for some time.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong stressed the police and the military are continuing to assist in ensuring COVID-19 safe measures are adhered to including, during funeral protocols.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.