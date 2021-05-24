Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong admitted controlling large crowds during funeral gatherings has become difficult.

Speaking to FBC News, Dr Fong says the Ministry understands that people are grieving the loss of a loved one however, they need to practice COVID-19 safe measures.

He says Fiji is not out of the woods yet even with a significant number of citizens fully vaccinated, as the virus will not be wiped out completely for some time.

Dr Fong stressed the police and the military are continuing to assist in ensuring COVID-19 safe measures are adhered to including, during funeral protocols.

