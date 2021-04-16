Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry is warning more positive cases of COVID-19 is expected and should it happen, will be related to the ‘Super Spreader’ funerals in Tavakubu, Lautoka.

Health officials are classing it as the same cluster which was exposed to the hotel worker from Nadi.

The maid had contracted the virus from a soldier first diagnosed on Sunday, after coming into contact with a couple who had returned from India and were positive.

This after she had an interaction with the soldier as she had gone to clean his room at the quarantine facility and her daughter also later tested positive.

Estimations show that around or over 500 people attended the funeral gathering and Doctor Fong says the risk remains high.

“I expect that much more of the people who were at the funeral will turn out positive. That’s an expectation that we all have. We also expect in due course, some people, contacts of those people, to turn up positive.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan outlining why the fear of more cases happening stands.

“The reason is as he has mentioned in his speech, is about the 14-day incubation period. We know that we have tested the first 69 contacts of the first cases and 300 plus of secondary contacts and they were negative, first time around, but we know the virus can take 14 days, before it shows up on a test or even cause symptoms.”

Health officials say the risk can be minimized if the people take precautionary measures at all times.