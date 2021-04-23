Containment zones to remain until further notice

There are currently six large containment areas throughout the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says these include, Suva, Nausori, Lami, Rakiraki, Nadi and Lautoka.

Dr Fong adds that the border of each containment zone are highly restricted and movement within the areas should be limited.

“We are not considering rolling back the measures for any of these zones until we have a clearer idea of the risk posed to the public. That will require more tests, more screening and quite simply more time.”

Dr Fong says the virus maybe lying in wait within any of the containment areas adding that time is the only strategy that will expose these cases.

He stresses that if Fiji gives into the urge to relax restrictions, we may lose our chance to contain the virus for good adding that this has happened in other countries and cannot happen in Fiji.