Containment zones in Central Division

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 25, 2021 4:32 pm

The Ministry of Health has announced containment zones for Lami, Suva and Nausori.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says from 4am tomorrow, those living in the containment zones will not be allowed in or out.

The Lami containment zone is from Wainadoi to Tamavua-i-wai.

The second zone is for Suva from Tamavua-i-wai to the 8 miles bridge.

The third zone for Nausori is from the 8 miles bridge to Logani village in Tailevu.

This will be in effect for the next 14 days.

