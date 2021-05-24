Containment zone to be established in Kadavu

A 14-day containment zone will be established for the Gasele Nursing Zone in Kadavu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is to localize the disease to the nursing zone area for the incubation period of 14 days.

This will also help the ministry to monitor incidence and disease trend in the lockdown area within this period.

Doctor Fong says the movement between the seven villages in the containment zone is to be restricted to reduce further spread.

He says home quarantine of the primary contacts will be enforced and contact tracing of primary and secondary contacts will continue.

The Permanent Secretary says identification and monitoring of vulnerable persons will be initiated and strengthened.

A clinical scouting team will be deployed over the weekend to Vunisea to map out a plan to escalate clinical care capability and strengthen care access especially to the identified vulnerable persons.