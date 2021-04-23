Home

Containment areas implemented in Ra

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 6:44 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Four communities in Ra are now under containment zones given the unknown history of the recent COVID-19 cases there.

Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says the Fiji Police Force is ensuring that Fijians do not travel unnecessarily.

“Certain areas in Viti Levu are already cordoned off into containment zones. Functionally, Ra has already separated from major population centers. However to ensure strict restricted movement within the province, the Fiji Police Force have set up containment area boundaries for Dokonivatu, Nanukuloa, Naiserelagi area and the Naria area to ensure no unauthorized movement across the borders.”

This measure comes into effect as the cases from Ra have been considered a community transmission by the Ministry of Health.

 

