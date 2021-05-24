Home

Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 3, 2021 6:20 am

Villagers of Tubenasolo were swabbed yesterday after a few COVID-19 emerged from Mulomulo in Nadi.

It’s understood that one of the seven positive cases from yesterday had gone to the village.

Contact tracing is also underway by the Ministry of Health in the area.

According to reliable sources, the cases in Mulomulo started after a man had come from Lautoka to cut cane in Nalala.

The Ministry is also trying to ascertain other details about the cases in Mulomulo.

The 7 have been in a quarantine facility in Nadi since last night.

