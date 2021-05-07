Home

Contact tracing underway for two new COVID-19 cases

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 17, 2021 6:22 pm
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong

Contact tracing for the two new cases of COVID-19 recorded today is currently underway.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the two new cases are both local transmissions.

One of the case is the husband of case 159 from the Vunimono cluster and has been in isolation since last Wednesday.

The second case is a healthcare worker at the Colo-i-Suva isolation ward who registered a positive COVID-19 test result during a routine swabbing.

He has since been entered into isolation.

Dr Fong says both patients are asymptomatic, which means they are not displaying COVID-like symptoms.

There are currently 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, four are border quarantine cases, 35 are local cases, and 12 are currently classified as cases of community transmission.

Fiji has now had 174 cases in total since our first case was detected on March 19th 2020, with 119 recoveries, and four deaths.

