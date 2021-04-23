Contact tracing taking place in Suva-Nasinu areas

The Health Ministry’s swabbing and testing teams have been active in greater areas of the Suva-Nasinu corridor, as part of contact tracing for the latest case from Narere.

A 27-year-old woman who resides in Narere entered quarantine on April 28th as a contact of one of the cases from Makoi.

Further investigations revealed that, during a family gathering on April 17th, she also had close contact with another case from Makoi and is confirmed COVID-19 case.

Teams were seen out and about in areas such as Vatuwaqa and Nasinu areas, and Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says we are relying entirely on our traditional contact tracing methods, as the woman did not have careFIJI app.

“That gathering is now potentially the source point of three cases. It was only a small family gathering with members from a few different households, but that was more than enough to have national ramifications. It is why one of our first and most important health measures we introduced was to limit gatherings, of all sizes, everywhere in Fiji.”

The members of this patient’s household have also been in quarantine from April 29th all have tested negative for COVID-19 at this time.