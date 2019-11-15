Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva

Medical teams are carrying out extensive checks in Nadi, Suva and Labasa as part of the contact tracing in relation to the two newest cases of COVID-19, patients 6 patient 7.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says the person of interest had traveled to a number of locations and been part of several social gatherings.

“And we are following up on all his potential contacts and the areas that he and the family have moved around in, in Nadi, in Suva and as well as in Labasa.”

In relation to the first three patients confirmed with the Coronavirus in Lautoka, medical teams are now extensively combing the area carrying out testing and additional tracing.

This is as the Lautoka Lockdown is expected to be uplifted next Tuesday, the 7th of April.

“30 teams are out in the field as we speak into the Greater Lautoka area with the purpose and intent to see as many people as possible, identify cases of fever and make sure that all persons that they are interested in that they are assessed and appropriately managed.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says with close to 400 people tested for Coronavirus, they treat every potential patient as positive until tested otherwise.