Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complete ban on social gatherings|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|UK Visa extended for more than 100 Fijians|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Contact tracing is critical

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:35 pm

The Ministry of Health is working against the clock to track down all of the direct contacts of the latest two COVID-19 cases.

Patient six, a 21-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband, patient seven are a couple from Nabua, Suva who may have been at work while infectious.

It’s understood that patient six started showing symptoms on the 28th of March and her husband two days later.

Article continues after advertisement

The woman worked at JADE Salon at MHCC and her husband, a barber worked at Supercuts at Damodar City.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging anyone who may have had direct contact with the couple and may have symptoms similar to the flu to visit their nearest fever clinic.

In addition, health officials are also following the contact tracing process for another person of interest related to the two. He is currently isolated in Labasa with his COVID-19 test results expected to be known today.

“Is making sure that we find all the direct contacts. Its, you know if you look at what’s happening around the world, certainly what has become very apparent is that those who are positive, their direct contacts than pass on the virus and they get infected and they keep on passing on the virus.”

Fijians are also reminded that for more information on COVID-19 or if you suspect a possible Coronavirus case, they can call the toll free helpline 158 which is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.