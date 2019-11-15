Contact tracing is critical

The Ministry of Health is working against the clock to track down all of the direct contacts of the latest two COVID-19 cases.

Patient six, a 21-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband, patient seven are a couple from Nabua, Suva who may have been at work while infectious.

It’s understood that patient six started showing symptoms on the 28th of March and her husband two days later.

Article continues after advertisement

The woman worked at JADE Salon at MHCC and her husband, a barber worked at Supercuts at Damodar City.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete is urging anyone who may have had direct contact with the couple and may have symptoms similar to the flu to visit their nearest fever clinic.

MOHMS COVID19 brief by Dr Fong and IMT. 30 Teams of MOH and whole of goverment support screened a couple of thousands in Lautoka yesterday. D14 of Lautoka Lockdown and D1 Suva…#TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/3pZ3ZDMG00 — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) April 2, 2020

In addition, health officials are also following the contact tracing process for another person of interest related to the two. He is currently isolated in Labasa with his COVID-19 test results expected to be known today.

“Is making sure that we find all the direct contacts. Its, you know if you look at what’s happening around the world, certainly what has become very apparent is that those who are positive, their direct contacts than pass on the virus and they get infected and they keep on passing on the virus.”

Fijians are also reminded that for more information on COVID-19 or if you suspect a possible Coronavirus case, they can call the toll free helpline 158 which is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

#TeamFiji Vinakavakalevu for staying at home before the curfew tonight. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/kz6eYQQMq3 — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) April 1, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19