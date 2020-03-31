Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu

Contact tracing teams from the Ministry of Health are continuing to trace people who had been in contact with a New Zealand citizen who had travel history to Fiji and contracted coronavirus after departure.

This after the man, developed symptoms two days after arriving back into New Zealand.

The man left Fiji on March 19th.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Minister Chief Medical Adviser, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, says they are putting all resources to work to rule out any further infections.

“Our contact tracing team out in the community, in Nadi, in Rakiraki as well as Plantation Island following up on his itinerary while he was in Fiji and identifying all possible contacts and assessing them in relation to the fact that they are contacts of this patient. So far a good number of contacts have been identified and none of them have been found to be severely ill.”

Fiji so far has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the last case testing positive last Wednesday.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020