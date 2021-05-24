Contact tracing in the West to cease

The Western Division health teams will no longer carry out contact tracing.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says health response teams in the Western Division will now be redirected to the identification and close monitoring of people with COVID-19 symptoms who are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Dr Fong explains that members of the public who return positive COVID-19 test results will be provided advice and resources to aid their self-isolation at home.

He says COVID-19 positive cases are encouraged to take responsibility and share information and advice with their known primary contacts.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says clearance testing will no longer be required for primary contacts.

However, Dr Fong says primary contacts are required to self-isolate at home for 14-days from the day the known COVID-19 case they had close contact with, tested positive or 14 days from the day of the last contact with a known COVID-19 case.

Dr Fong says workers requiring official leave from work can attend the nearest screening clinic or Health Care Facility to be checked and obtain a medical certificate for 14 days of self-isolation at home.

