Contact tracing for the three new cases underway

Contact tracing for the three new cases of COVID-19 announced today is currently underway.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says these cases were picked up following the 1616 tests conducted yesterday.

He says all the cases are linked to case 136, the gentleman from Saru, Lautoka who presented COVID-like symptoms to the Natabua Health centre and tested positive on Friday.

One of the new cases is his wife, another is his daughter, and the third was a primary contact of his wife.

He adds all three have been in isolation since yesterday and the contact tracing teams are locating their contacts.

All other non-primary contacts of the three have tested negative.