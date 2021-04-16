Home

Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: TripAdvisor]

The Ministry of Health has expanded its contact tracing to individuals who were at the Saweni Beach in Lautoka last Saturday, the 17th of April.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the steps have been taken after an investigation into the travel history of the mother from Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham, Suva,

The 40-year-old woman is one of the confirmed cases who along with her family is now in isolation at the Navua hospital.

Dr Fong says those who were at the Saweni Beach from 10am to 3.30pm are to call 158 immediately.

He says these people should stay home until the Ministry officials are able to check up on them.

