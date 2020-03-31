Contact tracing continues for close associates of patient 18

Contact tracing continues for those who came in close contacts with patient 18, a 51-year-old woman from Ba.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr Jemesa Tudravu says tests done on the patient’s husband, sister-in-law and brother-in-law returned negative however, they are in isolation in Lautoka Hospital.

Dr Tudravu says they will be tested again on the 14th of next month.

He adds a total of 24 tests have been done in the last 24 hours, and all have returned negative.

To date 750 tests have been done for COVID-19.

