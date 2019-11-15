Contact tracing begins in Dreketi

Contact tracing for the locked down community in Dreketi, Vanua Levu started today.

The residents of Vunicagi Settlement, along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway will be subject to fever checks and screening by health officials.

This will be done over the next 25 days.

There are 41 families in the settlement, with a population of 129 people.

The settlement is home to the country’s 17th COVID-19 patient, a 21 year-old man.

His immediate family members are in isolation at a facility at Labasa College.

