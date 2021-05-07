Confusion over who allowed movement

The confusion around allowing people to move from containment to non-containment area has left even the health officials confused.

This comes after revelations over the weekend, saw some move from containment areas to town such as Sigatoka and Ba.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says he has been left confused as to how this happened despite his clear instructions.

When asked by FBC News on who will be held responsible for this action, Doctor Fong says it’s hard to point a finger.

“As far taking some people to answer for the actions on the ground, at this moment with this fight we having on the ground, the last thing we want to do is go around and castigate every misstep or to come down hard on every misstep. We just have to respond to the situation.”

Doctor Fong adds he is also not sure about why the lockdown at Wainitarawau Settlement, in Cunningham Stage 1, was not lifted on time.

This after the lockdown was to have been lifted at 4am but was not done until about 10am.

“Maybe there is a delay in communication going down to the ground but those are issues we will improve as we go along. You must understand the team is quite vast and everyone is trying to play their part and many people play the part of safety first. So if they haven’t heard the news come from their own boss, then they will not make a move.”

The other containment areas on Viti Levu remain.