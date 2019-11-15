Conditions to lifting of Suva lockdown

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has issued a warning that certain conditions have to be met before the Suva lockdown is lifted.

In a national address this evening, Bainimarama says the health teams must have screened over 150,000 people in the Suva confined area before he will consider relaxing the restrictions on movement.

He is urging Fijians to cooperate with the mobile screening teams as it takes only a few moments to have your temperature checked.

“I want to be clear: While the Suva lockdown is scheduled to be lifted on Friday morning that will not happen unless we’re satisfied that enough Fijians have been screened by our mobile teams and at our clinics. If not, the lockdown can –– and will –– easily be extended.”

Globally, this virus is one of the most devastating killers in generations, with deaths rising past 100,000.

Bainimarama says to some people in Fiji, those tragedies may seem distant but they are not a world away.

He warns that if COVID-19 spirals into an epidemic in Fiji, you or someone you love could all too easily be counted among the victims.

He says some countries thought they had the virus under control and went so far as to relax restrictions, but sadly they’ve seen case numbers flare back up.

He stressed Fiji cannot risk those same mistakes.

“We acted early to squash the spread of the virus. We shut our borders to high-risk countries. We closed nightclubs. We closed gyms. We closed swimming pools and banned contact sports. We’ve extended school holidays. A stay-at-home order is in place unless Fijians have life-sustaining reasons to travel. We have a nationwide curfew in effect from 8pm to 5am”.

Of the 649 COVID-19 tests to date, the total confirmed cases continue to stand 16, and all of these patients in stable condition.

The Prime Minister says day by day, these directives are helping win the war against this virus.

“But any success in this campaign won’t mean a thing if our measures lift even one day too early. These rules certainly won’t count for anything if Fijians carelessly dismiss them. So, these measures cannot relent –– and neither can our willingness to do the right thing”.

He urged everyone to respect the restrictions and measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Don’t go outside for no good reason. Don’t needlessly socialise, don’t meet up for grog sessions and get a shock when you find yourself behind bars. The pathway to brighter days will be paved with the sacrifices we make today. So, please, stay at home and help us save lives”.

Bainimarama also says in addition to the mobile screening teams, fever clinics across the country have seen over 5,000 men, women and children come in to get a check-up.

He highlighted that visiting a fever clinic is easy and painless.

The medical workers at these clinics will be able to tell Fijians if they need further testing, whether that’s for COVID, or other viruses like the common cold, flu or dengue.

