Complete ban on social gatherings

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:55 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Social gatherings of any kind are now banned entirely anywhere in Fiji regardless of the number of people in attendance.

The previous limit allowed people to congregate so long as the numbers were kept below 20.

However Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed this no longer applies, even having visitors over for a social call is considered a breach of government restrictions.

“Our 20 person limit now only applies to the workplace. 2 people, 3 people – it doesn’t matter. No more social gatherings.”

Fijians should only mingle with the people they are living with.

Families are also advised against receiving visitors on social calls.

