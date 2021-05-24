Home

Complaints filed against two doctors

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 5, 2021 2:12 pm

Two doctors have been referred to police for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says these individuals are interfering in their efforts to vaccinate Fijians by peddling lies on social media.

He has also confirmed that one of the so-called doctors is not registered and has no authority to be holding themselves out to be a medical practitioner.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry has filed a complaint against the two and is urging Fijians not to listen to anyone who says vaccines don’t work.

