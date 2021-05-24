Complacency still an issue

The Fiji Police Force is calling on Fijians not to be complacent with the COVID protocols and continue to follow measures in place.

This comes as 119 Public Health Infringement Notices were issued from October 3rd to the 5th.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says that failure to wear a mask in public remains a concern as 99 cases were reported in the three days.

Other PHINs bookings include 12 for breach of curfew, five for failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle, and three PHINs issued to PSV drivers for failing to maintain the 70 percent passenger capacity regulation.

Qiliho says police officers are visiting communities and have held meetings with community members following the easing of certain restrictions on Monday.