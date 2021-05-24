Home

Compensation continues despite the pandemic

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 30, 2021 12:35 pm
ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar. [File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji will continue to assist victims of motor vehicle, employment, and school accident despite challenges brought by the pandemic.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says their Business Continuity Plan came in handy over the past few months that ensure operations are not affected.

He adds that they’ve paid out over $20 billion in compensation since the scheme started and has transformed the way victims are treated.

Akbar says the support from the government has been overwhelming with ongoing budgetary support, particularly during the next financial year.

“Our work has been recognized in the budget and we have sufficient resources to continue the good work that the team is doing and we are well supported by the Board of ACCF.”

Akbar says there has also been a complete exemption of the annual Motor Vehicle Accident Levy for the period of the next fiscal year.

This is recognition of the severe impacts of COVID-19 on Fiji’s economy and families in Fiji.

