Community spirit hailed as Chamber donates to Taskforce

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 4:05 pm

Provincial Administrator Macuata, Kalivati Rabuka has hailed the community spirit of businesses in Labasa.

This is after they donated 17 10kg bags of rice to the Macuata COVID-19 Taskforce.

Rabuka, who also heads the Macuata COVID-19 Taskforce says they are responsible for feeding individuals returning from Viti Levu who will be isolated at the quarantine centres in Labasa for 14 days.

The Chamber has been the first to come forward and offer its support to the Taskforce.

Rabuka says the donation will assist in the plan they have to cater for the returning individuals.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Satish Kumar says they want to show their support to the government.

“We support the government. We support the country by donating 17 bags of rice. This is for our own people who are stranded in Viti Levu. They will be coming to the Northern Division and will be quarantined for 14 and we have to feed them. We have started with these 17 bags of rice.”

Kumar is urging the general public in Labasa to come forward and show their support as well.

The Macuata COVID-19 Taskforce has engaged Labasa College to be the centre for the catering that will be done for those who will be under quarantine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

