Community members create awareness

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 7, 2021 10:55 am

The Government is continuing its COVID-19 operations by engaging members of the community in the fight against the deadly virus.

Various Ministries are working with community leaders, village headmen, and influential members of the society to spread awareness about the deadly Delta variant that is spreading across Viti Levu.

Officials from the Ministry of Fisheries yesterday implemented this initiative in a few communities and settlements in Lami.

These included Nakurukuru Village, Lami Village, Nabuli Settlement and Nadonumai.

The village headmen were trained on how to create awareness and disseminate accurate information.

Villagers were receptive to the initiative and were also eager to receive vaccination after the awareness.

 

