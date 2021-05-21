Home

COVID-19
Community leaders told to provide guidance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 10:36 am
Dr. Jemesa Tudravu

The Chief Medical Advisor for the Ministry of Health has sacrificed most traditional funeral protocols to safeguard his family and relatives.

Dr. Jemesa Tudravu says he cancelled condolences and family gatherings after losing a loved one a few weeks ago.

In the latest update from the Ministry of Health, funeral gatherings have been identified as events of super spreader.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Tudravu says while it is difficult not to see off a loved one, Fijians must sacrifice to honor them.

“I know because I’ve made the change when a death occurred in my family last month. Although difficult, I suspended condolences, no reguregu, no fourth night, no tenth night, and so on to a later date. I’m still observing the 100 nights of mourning to pay my respect but just my household.”

Dr. Tudravu has also called on traditional, religious, and community leaders to lead the way and provide guidance to members of communities.

He says this way we can minimize the spread of the virus thus allow Fiji to quickly return to normal.

