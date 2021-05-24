Commissioner tells officers to toughen up

Senior police officers have been directed to toughen up COVID operations following the emergence of cases in Vanua Levu and Kadavu.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho met with his senior command today, issuing a directive to clamp down on breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

Speaking to FBC News, Qiliho confirms police will be deploying more maritime patrols to catch people secretly travelling between islands.

State-of-the-art vessels equipped with night operations capabilities are now being deployed.

“Especially Kadavu and Vanua Levu, they need to get tough now and go with tough enforcement they’re supposed to be doing to help the Health Ministry.”

With confirmation that Kadavu was exposed to COVID-19 due to unauthorised travel between the islands, police will ramp up surveillance.

Qiliho confirms there are individuals trying to evade police by using different landing points or hopping between islands.

“I’m working on that now so that we can be trained in handling those fast intercept and rescue boats with night capabilities that should help us in curbing that. We know where they are landing on Viti Levu, when we tighten up one area they go for an alternative site or they go through another island as well.”

There is also an investigation underway, into the abuse of curfew passes and vaccination cards.

