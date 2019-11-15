Collective response to gender based violence: Korovusere

Raising awareness to stop gender based violence is at the core of the national women’s machinery.

Director for Women Selai Korovusere says in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic there has been an increase in domestic violence globally and this is also the case in Fiji.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre over the last month highlighted a record 160 cases brought to their attention on the Domestic Helpline 1560.

Korovusere says they have been working with all stakeholders to ensure people know that help is on hand and the authorities have been mobilized to work with the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“But I’m sure members of the public and you would have received these SMS messages in addition to what the NDMO is sending out, what the Ministry of Health is sending out for COVID-19. We’ve also sent out this messaging promoting the DV helpline and the child helpline.”

The Director adds they are also working alongside enforcement agencies to ensure any victims of violence can be urgently assisted especially during the curfew from 8pm to 5am.

The toll free domestic helpline 1560 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is also a child helpline that runs 24/7 on 1325.

