COVID-19

Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 1, 2020 12:20 pm
Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali. [File Photo]

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says there are working to ensure there is a collective response to domestic violence cases.

Ali says similar to global trends, the number of gender based violence cases have surged and they are already experiencing this here in the wake of last month’s five confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Ali says with the economic and developmental costs of the global pandemic clearly evident, there is also the social costs.

Article continues after advertisement

“The domestic violence, as the lockdowns and curfews will continue. We are expecting a spike in that directly related to COVID-19, so those things, we really have, really we are well prepared and we’re using social media, we’re using Zoom to have meetings and things like that so we all you know are getting prepared for this.”

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says working with the relevant Civil Society Organisations and other government agencies, they are working to ensure they respond appropriately to the expectant surge in domestic violence cases.

Vuniwaqa also says that during any crisis, it is women, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities that are the most vulnerable.

Fijians are urged to use the toll free helplines that have been set up which are operational seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

The Domestic Violence Helpline is 1560.

The Child Helpline is 1325.

Click here for more on COVID-19

