Clusters in Ra still unlinked

The two clusters in Ra are still unlinked to any other existing COVID-19 cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they are currently pursuing two leads.

“One is that the cases are related directly to the quarantine facility breach. Two is that these cases many be rippling out from an individual in Ra who attended the funeral in Tavakubu. If you are this person, or you know this person please contact the ministry on 158.”

Dr Fong says they are also awaiting the results from Melbourne, Australia to confirm a genetic link to any other local cases in Fiji.

The Ministry is hopeful this will guide their investigation to find a link within our chain of transmission.

