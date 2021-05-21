COVID-19
Closeness of settlements a concern
May 24, 2021 2:50 pm
The closeness of settlements where people live in close proximity to each other is a major concern for the Ministry of Health. [Source: Fiji Police]
Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the ministry wants to keep them free of infection.
He adds that this will mean it will now increase our swabbing within a settlement where there are known cases.
