Climate Change affects households in Daku Village

Sainiani Boila
September 8, 2021

More than 200 villagers in Daku, Tailevu have been fighting rising sea-levels that try to submerge their homes.

Recently, 25 houses out of the 50 households, are always partially submerged during high tide despite the erection of floodgates.

A concerned Village Headman, Uraia Vuetibau says four floodgates were funded by the government and one by USAID, however, water continues to enter the village during high tide.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been fighting this war from our childhood days until today. You can see that we have seek assistance. We are now burying parts of the villages that needs more soil so water does not come into the village. The rise in sea level is also affecting our plantation, food security and we had no other choice but ti buy most stuff from the market.”

Vuetibau says, they are also working to ensure that children in the village are safe while learning to adapt to the crisis.

He added villagers opted not to relocate but to mitigate and adapt to the challenged brought about by climate change.

 

