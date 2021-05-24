Civil servants will be disciplined

Civil servants who had applied for the $360 unemployment benefit will face disciplinary action.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says over 4,000 civil servants had applied for the assistance.

These names will now be forwarded to their respective permanent secretaries.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says these civil servants are not eligible for the assistance.

“Now under the category of FNPF, this also includes municipal councils too. So we’ve got the whole list and we know who the individuals are. Their names will be sent to the respective Permanent Secretaries to carry out any disciplinary action and also to the municipal councils.”

The Minister is urging all Fijians to be honest and responsible with their applications.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard